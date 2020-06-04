Combat

Fight of the Day: Arturo Gatti vs. Gabriel Ruelas

Fight of the Day: Arturo Gatti vs. Gabriel Ruelas

Combat

Fight of the Day: Arturo Gatti vs. Gabriel Ruelas

By June 4, 2020

By |

 

Date: October 4, 1997
Card:
Championship(s): IBF Junior Lightweight Championship (Gatti)
Venue: Boardwalk Hall
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

8hr

Sports 8hr ago

The year 2020 is perhaps the worst one for sports – and their fans – since World War II. National sports leagues and major international (…)

More Combat
Home