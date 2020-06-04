Odell Beckham Jr. calls out police, saying 'we demand that justice be served'

The NFL and NBA world have been making their collective voices heard in speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality, and Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the most recent athlete to do exactly that.

OBJ, unlike other players such as Malcolm Jenkins and Michael Thomas, isn’t a guy known to speak out and air his social and political opinions as much as others in the league. But the brutal murder of George Floyd has apparently caused him to speak his mind.

Not only did Beckham address the hot-button issue, but he brought the heat — saying that he’s “outraged,” in a recent Instagram post.

“Recent events in our country have highlighted the social injustice that has occurred for too long. We all feel the pain of the victims lost who were sons, daughters, spouses, parents, family members, and friends to many. The unconscionable murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery along with the unanswered questions surrounding the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee have outraged us. Racism, police brutality and other abuses of power can no longer be tolerated. We demand that justice be served. The police officers who were involved in the murder of George Floyd should be prosecuted and held accountable for their actions. Adequate and consistent training for all officers on proper use of force should be required” OBJ wrote.

Strong words from the dynamic wide receiver.