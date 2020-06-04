The Rise of UK Betting Websites During Covid19

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a massive collapse in economies all over the world. Many governments have ordered the temporary closure of brick and mortar establishments, thereby affecting the livelihood of traditional casino operators. The lack of sports matches also presented a major impact in the world of online sports betting.

However, the continuous popularity of eSports eventually gave hope to many UK betting websites. The recent Twitch stream of professional football players, fans and eSports players tackling each other to raise profits for MIND, a mental health charity, has encouraged UK sports betting giant Ladbrokes to sponsor the event. This ultimately led to the rise of a vibrant betting market that wagering enthusiasts can enjoy.

Esports as Betting Source

eSports refers to individuals competing through computer games. The sport might sound new today, however, its roots can be traced back to the 70s, when the earliest known computer games were made. Currently, the new generation of computer games are focused on the multiplayer online battle arena genre (MOBA) like Call of Duty and League of Legends. Due to its immense popularity, lots of betting sites now offer markets for eSports.

The Best UK Betting Sites for eSports

It’s time that you try out wagering on eSports tournaments. Here are a few worthwhile UK betting sites where you can throw your bets at.

Betway eSports

Betway knows that eSports is another excellent addition in the betting industry. It offers lots of eSports matches, has a great range of betting markets and even features loyalty programs giving away free bets. You will also find a wealth of promotions on eSports in this site.

William Hill

William Hill has stood the test of time and remains to be one of the most high-quality bookies in the betting industry. They know eSports is a fruitful betting source thus they have included eSports on their lineup. The bookie remains a gold standard in payment methods, customer support, withdrawal policies, cash-out options and gambling items.

LeoVegas

The top choice when it comes to mobile betting, LeoVegas covers many eSports tournaments and an extensive range of betting markets. Their mobile app is available for both iOS and Android operating systems. The bookie also offers a wide range of casino games, satisfying withdrawal policies and impressive cash-out options.

Unibet

This is another rewarding spot for all your eSports followers. The betting site presents many eSports tournaments and betting markets that you can choose from. It also offers a nice selection of withdrawals and settling times, trusty customer support and steadfast cash-out options. The site’s app can be downloaded by iOS and Android users as well.

The progress of the eGaming industry has been a fantastic ride—all the hard work that people who have supported the industry provided has paid off very well. In the meantime, when the world lacks traditional sports matches to bet on, eSports is just as exciting to follow. The more positive developments on this market, the more it will give off loads of markets and wagering opportunities. This year, the focus will be on eSports.