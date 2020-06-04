Top 4 American Football Slots to Savor in the Offseason

The biggest American football league season has come to a close. The Super Bowl LIV saw the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs (31-20), in a match that many Americans never gave a chance. However, this game has become so popular in America because of such surprising results.
Lovers of American football are looking at other options of enjoying their beloved games now that there are no longer games in the NFL regular season. People living outside of the US – and even some inside the US – may find it difficult to access and play American football. So, people who are searching for their American football fix mostly rely on other sources for games.
One of the popular ways of enjoying American football games is through the Madden NFL 20 video game that centers on it. However, another American football version abounds, and fans are head over heels in love with it.
The development of the online casino scene in the last few years has been massive. They've succeeded in ensuring that games are available in varying themes, including sports. The slot games are themed on different things, including films, sports, and other events. There are numerous sports-themed slots out there, and the majority of them come with the American football theme.
Most Popular Sports Slots
There is only one reason why American football themed pokies are not among the most popular sports-themed slot games out there. That is because gambling is practically prohibited in the United States.
The most popular of all sports in the entire world is football (soccer), and as common sense would have it, it is also the most popular sports-themed slot. When you search for football-themed slots, you will have names like the Bicicleta, Soccer Safari, Football Star, Champion’s Goal and the others.
There are also a lot of slot games designed after tennis, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, and others, and they include the Hot Shot, Centre Court, Break Away Basketball Star, and others. However, there is also the desire for the vibe, the rush of blood, and the adrenaline that American football themed online pokies deliver.
The Best American Football Themed Slots
- At the number one spot here is the Pigskin Payout, which will throw you into the middle of a college football action. Here, you will have the referee, your fellow players, the mascot, plus the delectable cheerleaders. There are many symbols from American football in the slot, and there is a bonus named the ‘Can’t Lose Spins’.
- The second slot here is the Game Day. It is also centered on American football, with actions similar to what happens in the game incorporated in the slot’s bonuses. The reels are full of coin toss, running back situations, quarterbacks, whistles, and meeting field goals as the actions. The bonus takes you to a field with 8 sections, and with a successful pass, you cross the field.
- The third is Football Frenzy. It is a slot game with 50 pay lines and 7 reels. Many people say that it stands as tall as the Super Bowl. The game is special because of the features it comes with. There are eight plays to select from after kicking off the game on the 30-yard line. The play leads to yards, and you gain a bonus when you pick the first downs.
- The number 4 slot, which is the biggest is the 4th & Goal. Here, you will encounter a lot of American football symbols. It is everything American football, and you are allowed to select your preferred play options with different levels of volatility. To move to the next level and win prizes, you need to make touchdowns. The 4th & Goal is the biggest of all the American football themed slots, and fans of the game cherish it so much. However, there are many others for players to enjoy out there.