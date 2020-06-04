Top 4 American Football Slots to Savor in the Offseason

The biggest American football league season has come to a close. The Super Bowl LIV saw the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs (31-20), in a match that many Americans never gave a chance. However, this game has become so popular in America because of such surprising results.

Lovers of American football are looking at other options of enjoying their beloved games now that there are no longer games in the NFL regular season. People living outside of the US – and even some inside the US – may find it difficult to access and play American football. So, people who are searching for their American football fix mostly rely on other sources for games.

One of the popular ways of enjoying American football games is through the Madden NFL 20 video game that centers on it. However, another American football version abounds, and fans are head over heels in love with it.

The development of the online casino scene in the last few years has been massive. They’ve succeeded in ensuring that games are available in varying themes, including sports. The slot games are themed on different things, including films, sports, and other events. This Nektan slots catalog gives you a flavor. There are numerous sports-themed slots out there, and the majority of them come with the American football theme.

Most Popular Sports Slots

There is only one reason why American football themed pokies are not among the most popular sports-themed slot games out there. That is because gambling is practically prohibited in the United States.

The most popular of all sports in the entire world is football (soccer), and as common sense would have it, it is also the most popular sports-themed slot. When you search for football-themed slots, you will have names like the Bicicleta, Soccer Safari, Football Star, Champion’s Goal and the others.

There are also a lot of slot games designed after tennis, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, and others, and they include the Hot Shot, Centre Court, Break Away Basketball Star, and others. However, there is also the desire for the vibe, the rush of blood, and the adrenaline that American football themed online pokies deliver.

The Best American Football Themed Slots