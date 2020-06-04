Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday June 5

11:00am: UFC 250 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

4:00pm: UFC Live: UFC 250 Preview (ESPN)

8:00pm: Who’s Number One: Ryan vs. Boehm (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

Saturday June 6

1:00pm: Bas Rutten Live Q&A (FREE Fite.tv)

5:00pm: UFC 250 Countdown (ESPN)

6:00pm: UFC 250 Prelims (ESPN)

7:00pm: Never Surrender MMA/Carden Combat Sports: Release the Beasts ($12.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 250 Prelims (ESPN)

9:00pm: Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE I (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: UFC 250 ($64.99 ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Sunday June 7

1:15am: UFC 250 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

1:30am: UFC 250 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

9:00pm: 30 for 30: Be Water (ESPN)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who is oddly getting used to crowdless fights in this Mad Max hellscape attempts to not get too startled when they start letting in the throngs again.

1. UFC 250: If this is half as good as our last quarantine PPV, we’re in for a treat. Note: It won’t be half as good.

2. Who’s Number One: Ryan vs. Boehm: You could easily make the argument that Gordon Ryan is the second-best fighter at his discipline behind Nunes this weekend. Absolutely loaded card. Probably a better all-around card than UFC 250.

3. Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE I: It’s lacking in star power, but I am a sucker for a one-night tournament.

4. 30 for 30: Be Water: One of the forefathers of mixed martial arts, one Bruce Lee, gets the 30 For 30 treatment premiering Sunday night.

5. Bas Rutten Live Q&A: Bas Rutten, live and unscripted?? This is a gift, my friends. A gift.

6. Best of Combate Americas: The last remnant of mixed martial arts on AXS.

7. UFC Live: UFC 250 Preview: With other, bigger sports on the return soon, the UFC really has to make hay while the sportless sun is shining.

8. UFC 250 Post-Fight Press Conference: Hopefully Jon Jones comes throwing a dropkick off of a car like Larry Holmes at Dana White.

9. Never Surrender MMA/Carden Combat Sports: Release the Beasts: A mix of boxing, MMA, grappling, and bare knuckle. Just a bukkake of live combat sports.

10. UFC 250 Post-Fight Show: New champion Felicia Spencer, because why the fuck not in 2020?

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man going into debt in just a fantastic time to go into debt keeps on jumping in!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Gordon Ryan vs. Kyle Boehm

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Amanda Nunes over Felicia Spencer

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Who’s Number One: Ryan vs. Boehm

Upset of the Week: Raphael Assuncao over Cody Garbrandt

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao