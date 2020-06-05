Betting odds list Rob Gronkowski, Ben Roethlisberger as favorites to win Comeback Player of the Year

This upcoming NFL season features some intriguing storylines, with a number of the league’s veterans having switched teams — conferences, even.

That has resulted in a drastic shift in betting odds, across many different areas. Most notably, the odds of winning the Super Bowl, as the Patriots saw their number plummet, while the Bucs skyrocketed.

Another interesting shift pertained to the Comeback Player of the Year award. This particular year two of the league’s more high-profile stars — both of whom have won multiple Super Bowls — which is rare. However, Rob Gronkowski recently came out of retirement, and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed nearly the entirety of last season with an elbow injury, so they’re both up for the award.

And apparently, they’re the co-favorites to win it at MGM Las Vegas, at +400 each, according to Pro Football Talk. They’re followed by JJ Watt (+600), AJ Green (+1000) and Cam Newton/Matthew Stafford/Alex Smith/David Johnson (+1400).

We can’t ever remember a year where the top four odds-on favorites were all All-Pros, setting up for an interesting 2020 season.