Ice Returns To Rogers Place, Oilers Ready

We are inching closer to the return of the NHL. With Phase 2 ready to begin on Monday, rinks around North America have begun to have sheets of ice put back in. One of those buildings is Rogers Place. The Oilers official Twitter account tweeted a video of the ice surface being installed on Friday afternoon.

In addition, The Athletic is reporting that the Oilers are expecting their local players to report when Phase 2 officially opens up. They are not expecting any players from outside the Edmonton area to participate, according to Pierre LeBrun.

A team source told LeBrun that there would be further discussion on Friday to determine when exactly they would open their facility. The hope, he reported, is to be ready by next week at some point, perhaps as early as Monday.

Oilers beat writer Daniel Nugent-Bowman, of The Athletic, reported that the Oilers should have around five players on hand next week.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Hockey Now is reporting that media will not be allowed to cover Phase 2 skates. Fans will also not be permitted to attend, but that should come as no surprise.