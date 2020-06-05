Look: Red Sox support protesters with Fenway Park scoreboard message

The Red Sox have been attempting to shed the reputation that fans had projected on them, and that continued with a strong message the team sent this week.

It’s been well-known that, historically, Fenway Park was known to have housed some fans that acted out with racist behavior. In the past, outfielders — especially people of color — were subjected to some brutal treatment by fans in the stands. Often, it came in the form of racist chances and heckling, but sometimes, players even had objects thrown at them.

But that’s more of a thing of the past, and now the team has been trying to move forward without that type of behavior taking place during games. And in that vein, the Red Sox sent a message by displaying “Black Lives Matter” on the Fenway Park scoreboard.

Our anger and grief must translate to action. We have a responsibility to use our platform to amplify messages of truth and justice.#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/uTmz3nDO4h pic.twitter.com/aXeiEFon31 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 2, 2020

Powerful.