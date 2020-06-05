NHL Phase 2 Set To Begin June 8

The NHL isn’t quite in the clear yet, but they are inching closer. Late Thursday night, the league announced that Phase 2 of their ‘Return to Play’ plan will begin on Monday, June 8th. On that day, teams can officially open facilities for voluntary limited workouts.

Phase 3, which is the open of training camp, will not commence until July at the earliest. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy speculated that July 10th will be the open of camps around the league on Thursday.

Caught up with Bruce Cassidy for a wide-ranging chat. “For me and Julie, Black lives have always mattered. Always have.” Also said ice is down at Warrior, and he’s hearing speculative date of July 10 for start of training camp. Story coming. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 4, 2020

The NHL laid out the details of Phase 2 in their official release on Thursday night.

Clubs will be permitted to reopen their training facilities in their home city to allow players to participate in individualized training activities (off-ice and on-ice). Players will be participating on a voluntary basis and will be scheduled to small groups (i.e., a maximum of six Players at any one time, plus a limited number of Club staff). The various measures set out in the Phase 2 Protocol are intended to provide players with a safe and controlled environment in which to resume their conditioning. Phase 2 is not a substitute for training camp. All necessary preparations for Phase 2, including those that require Player participation (education, diagnostic testing, scheduling for medicals, etc.), can begin immediately. The NHL and the NHLPA continue to negotiate over an agreement on the resumption of play.

