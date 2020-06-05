WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (6/5): Jeff Hardy Explains Last Week's Incident, Women's Tag Titles On The Line, And More

This episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Women’s Tag Team Championship match with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defending against the Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks. Jeff Hardy will be discussing last week’s incident with Elias as he explained his side of the story plus AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan meet face to face before their Intercontinental Championship finals next week.

Jeff Hardy made his way to the ring. Michael Cole gave an update on Elias saying that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Hardy tells his side of the story, claiming that somebody knocked him out. When he woke up, he smelled like alcohol and didn’t know what was going on. He said he’s not in this path alone and knows he did not slip last week. He passed the sobriety test and said that witnesses saw someone with red hair and a beard caused all of it. He says he’ll be damned if he let Sheamus get away with what he did. Sheamus came out, saying that Jeff has always been blaming people other than himself for his problems. He tells jeff to be a man and admit what he did and calls Jeff a junkie. He says Jeff’s family are use to Jeff being a junkie. Jeff and Sheamus brawl on the stage. Sheamus took him out with a Brogue Kick then started throwing him into the plexiglass surrounding the stage. Sheamus left Hardy lying on the ground.

Otis and Mandy find King Corbin’s crown on a chair. Otis took it and put it on his head. Corbin goes over to the chair after they left and becomes enraged as he finds out that otis took it.

Otis Defeated King Corbin By DQ

Corbin attacked him with a chair until Otis fought back, taking him out with the Caterpillar.

Miz and Morrison spy on Braun Strowman coming into the arena as they watch on in a white van. They mock him as they watch.

Coming back from commercial, Miz and Morrison explains that Braun Strowman has been underestimating them. They said even monsters make mistakes and they will make Braun’s life miserable. The camera showed Braun pouring water into his cup then it began overflowing. Miz and Morrison laugh, feeling accomplished. Braun gets angry and walks off.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Shorty G until Mojo Rawley interrupted. He laughs at Shorty G saying his interview was cut short. Nakamura and Cesaro attacked Shorty from behind with Mojo joining in the beat down. Big E and Kofi came to his aid as Nakamura, Cesaro and Mojo leave.

Lacey Evans was heading into the ring for her match with Sonya Deville until Sonya attacked Lacey from behind, sending her into the steel steps. Sonya got in the ring as she waited for Lacey to start the match.

Lacey Evans Defeated Sonya Deville

Kayla Braxton interviewed Braun Strowman. Braun calls Miz and Morrison annoying bugs. He was about to say Miz and Morrison are going to get these hands until slime gets dumped on Kayla. Miz and Morrison wanted it to be dumped on Braun. Kayla called them bastards as she walked off camera.

Renee Young introduced AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan to talk about their match for the IC title next week. AJ assumed Daniel was going to call him a coward for accepting his bye into the finals. Daniel agreed that it was a coward move. AJ called it a stupid move to have that battle with Sheamus last week. Daniel said his vision is defending that title on SmackDown every week, claiming he wants to prove to himself that he is the best. He said he wants the WWE Universe to be excited every week to see if someone in the back would become a champion. AJ asked how Gulak became an opportunity to be Daniel’s coach. He said Daniel is just giving hand outs. AJ challenges Drew Gulak to a match at that moment to give Drew his hand out aka a beating. Drew Gulak came out and immediately took down AJ and attacked him.

Drew Gulak Defeated AJ Styles

Miz and Morrison walked up to Braun’s car in the parking lot and smashed the windshield of his car with a golf club and a baseball bat.

The New Day and Shorty G Defeated Nakamura, Cesaro and Mojo Rawley

Braun flipped out as he saw what happened to his car. He goes looking for them in the parking lot until a producer pointed out to him that they were in the white van. Braun yelled at them to get out and started shaking the van. Miz and Morrison freaked out as Braun lifted the van, planting it on its side.

Sasha Banks And Bayley Defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross To Become The New Women’s Tag Team Champions

The show ended with Bayley and Sasha gloating with the titles in their hands in front of Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Opinion: It was an okay show. Honestly, it wasn’t that watchable in the first hour with the exception of the Jeff Hardy/Sheamus promo in the opening. As much as I love Otis, this match with Corbin was just there and not a good follow up from their entertaining segment from last week. The Universal Title feud didn’t feel too much of a highly anticipated one Having Miz and Morrison do childish pranks on Braun was what it was: childish. I understand it’s not going to be a filler title feud until Bray Wyatt returns but it could be better than this in my opinion.

It got a little better in the second hour with Miz and Morrison destroying Braun’s car and Braun tipping their van over but it still didn’t make much improvement. AJ Styles and Drew Gulak had a good match tonight and gave Gulak a great rub with this victory. I thought the Women’s Tag Title main event was a good way to end the show. I had a feeling that they were going to give Sasha and Bayley the belts considering the reports that they were going to delay their eventual feud. I didn’t see a problem with the match as well as the decision to put the belts on them, a nice way to end the show in my view.