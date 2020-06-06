There is no doubt at this time that Bayern Munich has their sights set on their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title and 30th title overall. On Saturday, Bayern Munich defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 to take a commanding lead in the 2019-20 Bundesliga standings.

Bayern Munich recorded goals from midfielder Kingsley Coman of Paris, France in the 27th minute, midfielder Leon Goretzka of Bochum, Germany in the 42nd minute, midfielder Serge Gnabry of Stuttgart, Germany in the first minute of extra time in the first half and forward Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland in the 66th minute.

Lewandowski has been on quite the offensive tear as of late. The 31-year-old veteran now has 30 goals in 28 Bundesliga games this season.

However, Bayern Munich will not have Lewandowski or Thomas Muller of Weilheim in Oberbayern, Germany, in the lineup on June 13 against Monchengladbach. That is because in Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen, they each were given a yellow card. That was the fifth yellow card foul that Lewandowski and Muller have received this season, which in effect results in an automatic one-game suspension.

Bayern Munich also showed the capability on Saturday that they could come from behind and win a match. Lucas Alario of Tostado, Argentina opened the scoring with a goal in the ninth minute to put Bayer Leverkusen up 1-0. However, their lead only lasted 18 minutes as Bayern Munich tied the game in the 27th minute and then scored two more times before half time.

Bayer Leverkusen definitely missed their young 20-year-old phenom Kai Havertz of Aachen, Germany in their game against Bayern Munich. Havertz, who was out with muscular problems, had scored 11 goals or Bayer Leverkusen this season and nine goals in his last 12 games.

Bayern Munich is now at 22 wins, four losses and four draws for 70 points overall. The team that is closest to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga is Borussia Dortmund, who is second in the Bundesliga with a record of 19 wins, five losses, and six draws for 63 points.

Bayern Munich has now also won 10 straight games. The last time Bayern Munich did not get three full Bundesliga points or a win in the Champions League came on February 9, when they battled RB Leipzig to a scoreless draw. The last time Bayern Munich lost was December 7, 2019, when they were beaten 2-1 by Monchengladbach, who will be Bayern Munich’s opponent next weekend. Over that time, Bayern Munich has gone 18 straight games without a loss.