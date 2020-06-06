Florian Wirtz becomes the youngest player to score a goal in Bundesliga history

According to Yahoo! Sports on Saturday, Florian Wirtz of Brauweiler, Germany made Bundesliga history. When the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder scored the final goal in the game of a 4-2 Bayer Leverkusen loss to Bayern Munich, Wirtz became the youngest player ever to score a Bundesliga goal.

Wirtz made history at the age of 17 years and 34 days old. Last month, Wirtz became the youngest player in Bayer Leverkusen franchise history to play a Bundesliga game. At 17 years and 16 days old, he got the start in a 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen win over Werder Bremen on May 18. According to www.bundesliga.com, Wirtz is also the third-youngest player ever in Bundesliga history to play in a game.

Wirtz scored in only his fourth career game for Bayer Leverkusen. The goal came in his 235th career Bundesliga minute. Wirtz, who has played in 236 career Bundesliga minutes, scored in the 89th minute of the game on Saturday.

In 2019-20, Wirtz has played in 14 games outside the Bundesliga. He played 10 games with the Under-17 Bundesliga West squad and four games with the Under-19 Bundesliga West squad. In those 14 games, Wirtz had 10 goals and four assists. On December 14, 2019 in Under-17 action, he scored a hat trick in a 10-0 Bundesliga West win over Wuppertal.

Wirtz. who celebrated his 17th birthday only on May 3, has also played 10 games on Germany’s national junior teams. He has played five games on Germany’s under-16 team, four games on Germany’s under-17 team, and one game on Germany’s under-18 team.

According to sportingnews.com, Wirtz had interest from Bayern Munich as well as the English Premier League’s first-place team Liverpool, but he selected Bayer Leverkusen instead. It should be noted that it is only 34 minutes from Brauweiler to Leverkusen, while it is five hours and 40 minutes from Brauweiler to Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen’s major focus at this time is to be one of Germany’s top four squads in the Bundesliga, so they can qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League. At this time, they are tied for fourth with Monchengladbach as they have 56 points each. Bayer Leverkusen’s final four Bundesliga games in 2019-20 are against Schalke on June 14, FC Cologne on June 17, Hertha BSC on June 20, and Mainz on June 27.