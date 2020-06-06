Online Sports Betting: Navigating the New Normal

Are you a sports betting pundit? And, have your betting activities been constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic?

If so, the good news is that most of the world’s sporting events are starting up again, albeit behind closed doors, without spectators. This translates into the following facts:

There are sports matches available to wager on.

The number of sporting codes and events is slowly increasing.

Thus, it’s a good time to restart your sports betting hobby. And, if you are new to sports betting, it’s a good time to get involved with a sports betting agency where above-board online betting starts here.

What is the new normal?

Before we consider tips to help you place successful bets going forwards, let’s take a look at what the new normal is.

The world has been hit by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, shutting down the global economy, and forcing more than 50% of the world’s residents into a lockdown or stay-at-home scenario to prevent the virus from spreading rapidly amongst local, and national communities across the world. One of the only ways to control the virus’s rampant spread is by implementing strict social distancing measures. Thus, everyone was forced to stay at home until the worst of the virus infections had passed.

Many countries like Spain, UK, Italy, China, Germany, and South Korea have passed the virus’s peak and have managed to “flatten the curve” or reduce the number of infections and deaths, locally and nationally. Therefore, the lockdown restrictions are being lifted, allowing residents to move around more, people are going back to work, and sporting leagues are allowed to start up, with matches being played. Sporting codes like Formula 1 have indicated that their first race will be the Austrian Grand Prix on the first weekend of July 2020.

Tips to help you wager successfully in the new normal

Thus, here are three tips to help you bet successfully on the available sports matches:

Sign up with a reputable online bookmaker

It is essential to sign up with an online sports betting agency. Not only will most, if not all, of the brick-and-mortar bookmakers still be closed, but the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still too high. Therefore, it makes sense to open an account with an online sports broker because you can place your bets from home.

Secondly, it’s equally important to sign up with a reputable sports betting agency. The increase in online activities where money changes hands has also led to an increase in fraudulent operations.

Paula Boyden of fraudwatchinternational.com notes in her article titled, “Increasing scams amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” that “cybercriminals are going to great lengths to make as much profit as possible using the COVID-19 pandemic as a lure.”

Protect your bankroll

It is vital to safeguard your bankroll or total monies deposited in your online gambling account. It is not realistic to expect that you will win every single bet that you place. However, you can implement an overall winning strategy by placing a number of small bets instead of wagering your total bankroll on the outcome of one sports match.

Understand the math behind the betting odds

Sports betting odds are not just guestimates where the sports brokerage decides which odds it feels like adding to a particular sports match. Historical data, individual player and team statistics, as well as forecast information, is used to calculate the odds offered. Thus, to bet successfully, it’s vital to understand how the odds are calculated and to study the historical and current performance of both the teams or individuals participating in the match.