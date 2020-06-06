UFC 250 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Purse info released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission – will update as the night progresses.
Attendance: 0
Gate: $0
Amanda Nunes: ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)
Felicia Spencer: ($125,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)
Raphael Assuncao: ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)
Cody Garbrandt: ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Aljamain Sterling: ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Cory Sandhagen: ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Neil Magny: ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)
Anthony Rocco Martin: ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Eddie Wineland: ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)
Sean O’Malley: ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Alex Caceres: $136,000 ($58,000 to show, $58,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)
Devin Clark: $101,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Alex Perez: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Evan Dunham: $80,000 ($60,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)
Cody Stamann: $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Ian Heinisch: $70,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Jussier Formiga: $64,000 ($49,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)
Gerald Meerschaert: $50,000 ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Brian Kelleher: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Chase Hooper: $30,500 ($27,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Herbert Burns: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Maki Pitolo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Alonzo Menifield: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Charles Byrd: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)