UFC 250 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

By June 6, 2020

Purse info released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission – will update as the night progresses.

 

Attendance:   0
Gate:   $0

 

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Amanda Nunes:   ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felicia Spencer:  ($125,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raphael Assuncao:   ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Garbrandt:   ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aljamain Sterling:   ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cory Sandhagen:   ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny:   ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Rocco Martin:   ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eddie Wineland:   ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley:   ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

Alex Caceres:   $136,000 ($58,000 to show, $58,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Clark:   $101,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Perez:   $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Evan Dunham:   $80,000 ($60,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Stamann:   $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Heinisch:   $70,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jussier Formiga:   $64,000 ($49,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert:   $50,000 ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Kelleher:   $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Hooper:   $30,500 ($27,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Herbert Burns:  $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maki Pitolo:   $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alonzo Menifield:   $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Byrd:   $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

 

 

 

