Jadeveon Clowney reportedly turned down a lot of money from Seahawks

It was assumed that one of the main reasons Jadeveon Clowney didn’t re-sign with the Seahawks was because the team didn’t put forth a solid offer.

However, that may not have been the case.

Clowney has been seeking a long-term, massive contract, but given his injury history, and inability to stay on the field for a full season, it’s easy to understand why NFL teams simply aren’t willing to make that level of commitment.

The Seahawks, however, did reportedly offer Clowney a solid amount of money, though, even if it was for only one year. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that a one-year, $15 million contract was on the table, during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan’s “Chad Dukes Vs. The World.”

“My understanding is the Seahawks have been in the range of $15 million on a one-year deal for Jadeveon Clowney,” Florio said. “The Seahawks have been led to believe that the Browns offered 18, and he has yet to take that.”

It will likely come down to the money, or the best chance to win, for Clowney. We’ll soon find out what he values most.