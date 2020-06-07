MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC 250: Amanda Nunes

The Statistical Star of UFC 250: Amanda Nunes

MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC 250: Amanda Nunes

By June 7, 2020

By |

June 6, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Felicia Spencer of Canada in their UFC featherweight championship bout during UFC 250 at the UFC APEX. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

 

Amanda Nunes (vs Felicia Spencer)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 132 to 70 (124-42 significant strikes)
57% significant strike accuracy
6 for 7 takedowns
5 guard passes
1 submission attempt

The GOAT solidified her status last night and the numbers show it.

 

 

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA
Home