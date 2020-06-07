Thomas Mueller sets Bundesliga single-season record for assists

According to Danny Ryan of givemesport.com on Saturday, Thomas Mueller of Weilheim in Oberbayern, Germany made Bundesliga history. Mueller set the Bundesliga record for most assists in a season with 20 as Bayern Munich defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2.

Mueller made Bundesliga history with an assist on a goal by Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland in the 66th minute, which gave Bayern Munich a 4-1 lead at the time. It was actually one of two assists Mueller had in the game. He also had an assist on a goal by Leon Goretzka of Bochum, Germany, which put Bayern Munich up 2-1 at the time.

Mueller, who has seven goals this season, now has had six Bundesliga games with two assists in 2019-20. He also had two helpers in a 6-1 win over FSV Mainz 05 on August 31, 2019, in a 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on November 9, 2019, in a 4-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on November 23, 2019, in a 4-1 win over FC Cologne on February 16, 2020, and in a 6-0 win over TSG Hoffenheim on February 29, 2020.

The old Bundesliga record for assists in a season (19) belonged to Kevin De Bruyne of Drongen, Belgium, and Emil Forsberg of Sundsvall, Sweden. De Bruyne had 19 assists with Vfl Wolfsburg in 2014-15, and Forsberg had 19 assists with RB Leipzig in 2016-17. Forsberg still plays with RB Leipzig, while De Bruyne has played with Manchester City of the English Premier League since 2015.

Despite breaking the Bundesliga record for assists in a season on Saturday, Mueller will not be able to extend that record in Bayern Munich’s next match on June 13 against Monchengladbach. That is because he received his fifth yellow card of the Bundesliga season against Bayer Leverkusen, and as a result has been suspended for a single game.

Bayern Munich is the best team in the Bundesliga at the moment, With 70 points, they have a record of 22 wins, four losses, and four draws,