Look: Dwayne Haskins looking shredded, in great shape working out with Redskins teammates

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is a prototypical pocket passer, so he’s certainly not known for his mobility, or physique.

But it appears that he’s used the offseason to work on that, in order to adjust to the speed of today’s game.

Haskins weighed 231 pounds last season, but it’s clear that he’s significantly trimmer currently. He claims he’s down to about 220, and given what we just saw in a video that has recently surfaced of him working out throwing passes to his teammates, we completely agree.

Besides the fact that this throw is a dime, Dwayne Haskins looks like he’s in incredible shape. Physically, he looks like he’s about to put on a show this season. pic.twitter.com/Hr7DiNHgej — Conor Forrest (@conorforrest_) June 5, 2020

For comparison purposes, this is what he looked like last season.

QB Dwayne Haskins is coming into his second season with new head coach Ron Rivera.

How do you think Haskins does?

Why do you think he will or will not take a step in the right direction?#NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/yDu7tLDJFL — NFL Unwrapped (@NFLunwrapped) June 5, 2020

Looking shredded, DH.