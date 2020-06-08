Look: Dwayne Haskins looking shredded, in great shape working out with Redskins teammates

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is a prototypical pocket passer, so he’s certainly not known for his mobility, or physique.
But it appears that he’s used the offseason to work on that, in order to adjust to the speed of today’s game.
Haskins weighed 231 pounds last season, but it’s clear that he’s significantly trimmer currently. He claims he’s down to about 220, and given what we just saw in a video that has recently surfaced of him working out throwing passes to his teammates, we completely agree.
For comparison purposes, this is what he looked like last season.
Looking shredded, DH.