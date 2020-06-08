Michael Irvin floats interesting proposal for how Cowboys should handle Dak Prescott contract situation

The Cowboys have had a busy offseason, but there’s still one major issue looming over the team: Dak Prescott’s contract.

Prescott’s camp and the Cowboys have been negotiating for over a year now, yet they still have not been able to come to an agreement. The Cowboys quarterback appears to believe he’s worth $37-40 million per year, which is ridiculous for a guy who’s won only one playoff game, even playing behind a stout offensive line, with tons of offensive weapons around him.

He’s yet to prove himself, so it’s fair that the Cowboys are a bit hesitant to pay him superstar money. Right now, he’s on the franchise tag, and maybe that’s where he’ll remain. But that wouldn’t be a good look, as he will likely be upset about it, and that could become a distraction — something they don’t need with a new coaching staff.

If you ask former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, though, the team should just pay him the astronomical money he’s seeking, because he’s been underpaid.

“Dak has been not great, but perfect,” Irvin said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Not necessarily in wins and losses, of course. But I’m talking about just the person that he’s been. The kind of investment you want to make, the kind of guy you say ‘yeah, we hit it with this guy. We got him in the fourth round.’ You stole four years, so whatever he gets he deserves because you still owe him back pay.”

All rookies are underpaid. The rookie payscale is the same for everyone. That’s such a ridiculous take by Irvin. The Cowboys don’t “owe” him anything.