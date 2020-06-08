Remembering Aaron Rodgers’ Most Prolific Touchdown Performances

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. The Packers signal caller has thrown for 364 career touchdown passes since joining the Packers back in 2005. He has also won two NFL MVP awards and won a Super Bowl MVP as well.

We will look back at the most prolific touchdown performances of his NFL career. Games are listed based on the number of touchdowns Rodgers threw in the game. These include some of the best overall games of Rodgers’ career.

5. October 10, 2019: Packers 42, Raiders 24

Rodgers had the only perfect quarterback rating of his career in this game, recording a 158.3 in this contest.

Rodgers finished this game 25-for-31 for 429 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for a sixth. Five different receivers caught a touchdown pass from Rodgers in this game with Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Jake Kumerow, Jimmy Graham and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all catching scoring passes from A-Rod.

The Packers won the game 42-24. The turning point came just before halftime when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fumbled out of the end zone for a touchback with the Packers ahead 14-10. The Packers took the ball and increased their lead when Rodgers found Kumerow for a score from 37 yards out with 20 seconds left in the half.

The Packers received the ball to start the second half and marched right down the field to score on Rodgers’ three-yard run to make it 28-10 and give the Packers a comfortable lead.

Rodgers had this dominant game without his top receiver, Davante Adams who was out with a turf toe injury. So, Rodgers spread the ball around hitting Jones, Graham, Jamaal Williams and Geronimo Allison on four passes each and Allen Lazard three times.

The win improved the Packers record to 6-1 under rookie head coach Matt LaFleur.

4. September 28, 2015: Packers 38, Chiefs 28

Rodgers threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns, three of them going to wide receiver Randall Cobb. James Jones and Ty Montgomery caught the other touchdown passes in this game.

Cobb finished the game with seven catches for 91 yards and three scores while Jones had seven receptions for 139 yards and a 27-yard scoring catch. That included a 52-yard reception on a free play that helped set up Cobb’s third scoring catch of the day.

This game had a bit more importance for Rodgers as Alex Smith was the quarterback for Kansas City. In the 2005 NFL Draft, the 49ers chose Smith over Rodgers with the first overall pick in the draft, allowing Rodgers to fall to the Packers who had the 24th selection in the draft.

Sam Shields made a key interception of Smith deep in Packers territory that helped the Packers cause. The Packers defense also recorded seven sacks in the game which took the Chiefs quarterback off his game.

The Packers improved to 3-0 on the season with this victory.

3. December 25, 2011: Packers 35, Bears 21

Rodgers made sure Packers fans had a very merry Christmas when he completed 21-of-29 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns against the Bears in Week 16. It was the final regular season appearance for Rodgers this season and improved the Packers record to 14-1 on the season.

Jordy Nelson and James Jones each caught two touchdown passes from Rodgers while tight end Jermichael Finley caught the other. The biggest play in this game was a 55-yard scoring pass to Nelson off a bootleg in the third quarter.

Donald Driver also became the first receiver in Packers franchise history to go over 10,000 yards receiving for his career in this game.

In this game, Rodgers set a new Packers record for passing yards in a season with 4,643, beating Lynn Dickey’s previous record of 4,458 set back in 1983.

The Packers also set a new franchise record with their 14th win of the season, breaking the record of 13 set by Vince Lombardi’s 1962 club.

2. October 14, 2012: Packers 42, Texans 24

Houston came into this game unbeaten but ran into the Aaron Rodgers buzz saw and left the game with their first loss of the campaign. Rodgers threw for 338 yards and six scores including three to Jordy Nelson who finished the game with nine catches for 121 yards. James Jones caught two touchdowns while tight end Tom Crabtree had the sixth. Randall Cobb also had seven catches for 102 yards in the game.

The 48-yards toss to Crabtree put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter by giving the Pack a 35-17 lead.

The Packers intercepted three passes in this game including two off a Houston starter Matt Schaub. Casey Hayward had two INTs while Sam Shields added one early in the fourth quarter.

Texans head coach Gary Kubaik, himself a former NFL quarterback, was impressed by Rodgers’ performance. “He put on a show tonight,” Kubiak said after the game.

1. November 9, 2014: Packers 55, Bears 14

This was arguably the most dominant performances in Rodgers’ career. Rodgers threw for six touchdown passes against the Bears in the first half as the Packers routed their rivals from the Windy City 55-14. Overall, Rodgers threw for “only” 315 yards because he threw only 27 passes in the game before leaving midway through the third quarter with such a big lead.

Jordy Nelson had the biggest game of all Green Bay receivers, catching six passes for 152 yards and two scores including scoring plays of 73 and 40 yards. The 73-yard scoring play was the 16th touchdown pass of 70-or-more yards during Rodgers’ career, a new NFL record which was previously held by Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

Tight ends Brandon Bostick and Andrew Quarless each caught scoring passes from Rodgers in the first quarter while running back Eddie Lacy and wideout Randall Cobb added second quarter scores along with Nelson’s two scoring plays.

Casey Hayward put the Packers over the 50-point mark for the day when he returned an interception 82-yards for a touchdown that put Green Bay ahead 55-7 with 4:19 left in the game.

