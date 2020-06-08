The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Devin Clark +180 over Alonzo Menifield
Notable New Champions: N/A
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Sugar, Sugar How’d You Get So Fly?: Sean O’Malley is here, folks. After having his career sidelined for too long thanks to USADA and NSAC bullshit, he’s dispatched of Jose Alberto Quinonez and now Eddie Wineland in the first round. In Wineland’s case, he suffered his first knockout loss in over six years. Consider that gate passed, and O’Malley is due for a big step up. We’re looking at the hottest prospect in MMA right now.
- Bantamweight Reimagined: 135lbs is a brand-new division after Saturday. Sean O’Malley punched the door off of the gate that Eddie Wineland was keeping, Aljamain Sterling is the next man up for a title shot after making absurdly quick work of fast-riser Cory Sandhagen, and Cody Garbrandt’s career isn’t dead yet, starching Raphael Assuncao at the buzzer of round two.
- Who’s Next?: Well? Who is?! Who the hell is left for Amanda Nunes? After a pasting of Felicia Spencer, in which we once against saw a bafflingly negligent MMA corner, who the hell is left for Nunes to do battle with? Another bout with Germaine de Randamie? Why? Aspen Ladd? Maybe after another win or two. Irene Aldana? Maybe?? There’s no challenger on the doorstep for the Lioness. The field is wide open for some woman to make her presence known.