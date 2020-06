Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, MGM Grand Conference Center Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Super Featherweights

Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

2006 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: North Carolina vs. Oregon State (06/26/2006) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

2000 College World Series

Final: Stanford vs. LSU (06/17/2000) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

2014 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/25/2014) — SEC Network, noon

1996 College World Series

Final: LSU vs. Miami (FL) (06/08/1996) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Miami (FL) at Clemson (12/31/2019) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse (01/04/2020) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College (01/07/2020) — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Florida State at Wake Forest (01/25/1997) — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Central Connecticut State at Rutgers (11/13/2018) — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Wake Forest at Miami (FL) (12/29/2019) — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina State at North Carolina (01/09/2020) — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

Auburn at Clemson (09/17/2011) — ACC Network, midnight

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Penn State at Rutgers (04/22/2018) — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Soccer

Women’s

Penn State vs. Rutgers (10/03/2019) — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Softball

2001 Women’s College World Series

Final: Arizona vs. UCLA (05/28/2001) — ESPNU, noon

Game 3: Stanford vs. LSU (05/25/2001) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2014 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/25/2014) — SEC Network, noon

2006 Women’s College World Series

Game 2: Arizona State vs. Texas (06/01/2006) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2013 Women’s College World Series

Game 4: Michigan vs. Oklahoma (05/30/2013) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2003 Women’s College World Series

Final: Cal vs. UCLA (05/26/2003) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 6

Day 1: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

World Long Drive Tour

2019 Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash (06/05/2019) — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

GOLF Films: The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

GOLF Films: Meet Don Byers — Golf Channel, 5:45 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 7: Practice Like the Pros — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 10: Teamwork — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

2014 American League Championship Series

Game 1: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles (10/10/2014) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

2008 American League Championship Series

Game 5: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox (10/16/2008) — MLB Network, noon

2018 National League Championship Series

Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers (10/12/2018) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 11 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves (04/06/2013) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Draft Front Office Focus — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2015 NBA Finals

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/11/2015) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

1987 NBA Finals

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (06/09/1987) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2011 Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 5 p.m. & 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (12/30/2018) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

1993 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Montreal Canadiens (06/09/1993) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

2001 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche (06/09/2001) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2003 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils (06/09/2003) — NHL Network, noon

2010 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks (05/29/2010) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers (06/02/2010) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers (06/09/2010) — NHL Network, 2 p.m./NBCSN, 9 p.m.

2015 Stanley Cup Final

Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/08/2015) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Who Wore it Best?: Episode 4 — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Top 40 Memorable Stanley Cup Moments — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

1996 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Video — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

DfB Pokal

Semifinal, Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion, Völklingen, Saarbrücken, Saarland, Germany

1. FC Saarbrücken vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.