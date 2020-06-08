UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo

June 13, 2020

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

4,607 – worst fight card since November 2018

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (9:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights (five rounds):

Jessica Eye (15-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1, #3 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Karl Roberson (9-2, #25 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (14-4-1, #17 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Merab Dvalishvili (10-4, #30 ranked bantamweight) vs Ray Borg (13-5, #29 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Andre Fili (20-7, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain (10-2, #38 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Jordan Espinosa (14-7, 1 NC, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Mark De La Rosa (11-4, #40 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (6:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Charles Rosa (12-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Kevin Aguilar (17-3, #45 ranked lightweight))

Women’s Bantamweights:

Julia Avila (7-1, #24 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Gina Mazany (6-3, #27 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Ryan Benoit (10-6, #8 ranked flyweight) vs Tyson Nam (16-11-1, #19 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:

Jordan Griffin (18-7, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Darrick Minner (23-11, #69 ranked featherweight)

Betting Odds:







(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)