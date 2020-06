Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.

College Baseball

2019 SEC Championship

Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt (05/26/2019) — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M (05/04/2019) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

1998 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: Maryland vs. North Carolina (03/07/1998) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois (12/11/2019) — Big Ten Network, 7:30 a.m.

North Carolina State at Purdue (12/01/1999) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Marquette at Louisville (12/27/2003) — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

2019 SEC Championship

Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — ESPNU, noon

Auburn at Clemson (09/17/2011) — ACC Network, noon

Virginia Tech at Syracuse (11/14/1998) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia (11/08/1997) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Semifinal: Penn State vs. Maryland (05/26/2017) — ESPNU, 2;30 p.m.

Semifinal: Navy vs. Boston College (05/26/2017) — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Semifinal: James Madison vs. North Carolina (05/25/2018) — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal: Boston College vs. Maryland (05/25/2018) — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Florida State vs. Duke (11/31/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

College Softball

2019 Big Ten Tournament

1st Round: Nebraska vs. Illinois (05/09/2019) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Volleyball

Women’s

Michigan at Illinois (11/04/2017) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Illinois at Nebraska (10/27/2018) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 6

Day 2: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Go Annika — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2006 U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man: 1989 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 187

McKee vs. Moore (11/10/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bellator 205

McKee vs. Macapa (09/21/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Bellator 148

Daley vs. Ulrich (01/29/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC-The Walk: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC-The Walk: Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

2018 World Series

Game 5: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/28/2018) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins (06/26/2006) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB 2020 Draft Preview — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB 2020 Draft: Round 1 — ESPN/MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA

Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

2017 NBA Finals

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/07/2017) — NBA TV, 8 a.m. & 2 p,.m.

1986 NBA Finals

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets (06/01/1986) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

2002 NBA Finals

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers at New Jersey Nets (06/09/2002) — NBA TV, noon

2006 NBA Finals

Game 3: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/13/2006) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2001 NBA Finals

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers (06/10/2001) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

1991 NBA Finals

Game 3: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers (06/07/1991) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Brad Stevens — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

2019 AFC Divisional Playoff

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (01/12/2020) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (10/13/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2010 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins (05/14/2010) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

1975 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres (05/27/1975) — NHL Network, noon

2015 Eastern Conference Final

Game 3: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning (05/20/2015) — NHL Network, 4 p.m. & 10 p.m.

2010 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins (06/13/2011) — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Game 7: Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (06/15/2011) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

2011 Boston Bruins Championship Film — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (02/23/2019) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning (02/27/2017) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers (12/22/2018) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Skates & Plates: Ludo Lefebfre & Nick Bonino (series premiere) — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Soccer

DfB Pokal

Semifinal, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Somos Bundesliga — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.