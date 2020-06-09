Bucs catering to Tom Brady's tendencies with tight end-heavy formations

Anyone who knows anything about football is well aware of Tom Brady’s love for tight ends.

Brady, especially in recent years, has had a tremendous amount of success when operating with “12” personnel — one running back, and two tight ends. There are a few reasons for this. First off, he had one of the best tight ends in NFL history in Rob Gronkowski to throw to. The two have now been reunited in Tampa Bay. Also, it’s helped provide the necessary protection for the 42-year-old pocket passer.

Keeping Brady upright is of utmost importance, especially at this point in his career, and it appears that the Bucs are looking to do exactly that. Head coach Bruce Arians revealed that the team plans to employ a lot of “12” and even “13” personnel.

“We’ve always been a huge 12-personnel team, ever since Pittsburgh,” he told The Athletic. “That’s our base offense. If those are the best matchups, then that’s where we’re headed. Each week is finding out the best matchups. I love ’13’ and love three tight ends out there. We have a package, and if you don’t know how to stop it, it can hurt you.”

We’re excited to see what the Bucs’ revamped offense looks like with Brady under center.