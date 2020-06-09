Fighters of the Week

1. Amanda Nunes: Who the hell is left for Amanda Nunes? After a pasting of Felicia Spencer, in which we once against saw a bafflingly negligent MMA corner, who the hell is left for Nunes to do battle with? Another bout with Germaine de Randamie? Why? Aspen Ladd? Maybe after another win or two. Irene Aldana? Maybe?? There’s no challenger on the doorstep for the Lioness. The field is wide open for some woman to make her presence known.

2. Aljamain Sterling: 135lbs is a brand-new division after Saturday. Sean O’Malley knocked the door off of the gate that Eddie Wineland was keeping, Aljamain Sterling is the next man up for a title shot after making absurdly quick work of fast-riser Cory Sandhagen, and Cody Garbrandt’s career isn’t dead yet, starching Raphael Assuncao at the buzzer of round two.

3. Gordon Ryan: I said in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, that Ryan was probably the second-best fighter at his discipline besides Amanda Nunes on the weekend, and he proved me not an idiot, getting fellow high-end grappler Kyle Boehm in a triangle armbar in the main event of Who’s Number One on Friday.

4. Sean O’Malley: Sean O’Malley is here, folks. After having his career sidelined for too long thanks to USADA and NSAC bullshit, he’s dispatched of Jose Alberto Quinonez and now Eddie Wineland in the first round. In Wineland’s case, he suffered his first knockout loss in over six years. Consider that gate passed, and O’Malley is due for a big step up. We’re looking at the hottest prospect in MMA right now.

5. Cody Garbrandt: One Howitzer at the buzzer and Garbrandt’s career isn’t dead yet! He’s back into the mix at bantamweight after a much, MUCH-needed win over Raphael Assuncao.

6. Gustavo Batista: In took three overtimes, but Batista won the Third Coast Grappling’s 180lb tournament at KUMITE I.

7. Tye Ruotolo: In the co-main of Who’s Number One, Ruotolo pulled off a minor upset to some, defeating Nicky Ryan by decision.

8. Cody Stamman: In the face of unspeakable tragedy, Stamann soldiered on after his brother’s sudden death and pitched a complete shutout over Brian Kelleher in a very emotional fight and post-fight interview.

9. Alex Caceres: Not yet, youngster. Halted the hype train of 20-year-old Chase Hooper by unanimous decision in the featured prelim on ESPN at UFC 250.

10. Neil Magny: On the main card of UFC 250 on PPV, Magny shut out Anthony Rocco Martin on two out of three scorecards and won the third.

11. Alex Perez: That’s three in a row over longtime flyweight stalwart Jussier Formiga on the UFC 250 prelims, and did it by first-round stoppage at that.

12. Devin Clark: Pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend, taking a UD from Alonzo Minifield on the UFC 250 prelims.

13. Ian Heinisch: 74 seconds and a TKO later, and Heinisch notched a victory over Gerald Meerschaert in a fight he desperately needed to win after dropping back to back bouts.

14. Herbert Burns: Not a bad few weeks for the Burns family! Gilbert is in the driver’s scene in the welterweight division and Herbert scored a quick submission over longtime UFC lightweight Evan Dunham.

15. Maki Pitolo: Kicked off the UFC 250 ESPN prelims with a TKO over Charles Byrd for his first UFC victory.