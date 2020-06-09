Islanders

Isles prospect Ilya Sorokin changes North American agents

Feb 16, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; Olympic Athlete of Russia goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin (31) makes a save from a shot by Slovenia forward Jan Urbas (26) during the third period at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: David E. Klutho-USA TODAY Sports

Isles prospect Ilya Sorokin changes North American agents

Isles prospect Ilya Sorokin changes North American agents

June 9, 2020

The Islanders top goaltending prospect changed his North American agent, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old netminder will now be represented by agent Dan Milstein, according to Dreger. Milstein is one of the more prominent Russian agents in the NHL. In May, Milstein was among a list of agents that the Russian Hockey Federation said was not accredited to work in Russia with players or teams.

It’s unclear what the move means for Sorokin’s ongoing negotiations with the Islanders or about whether or not he will head to the NHL or be staying Russia. Reports earlier this year suggested that Sorokin would sign with the Islanders after his KHL contract was up, but NHL stance on not allowing new contracts signed to begin this season seems to have held up the signing.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello didn’t have a comment on the situation when he spoke with reporters on a conference call on May 27.

