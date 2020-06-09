Main Sports Events That Are Set to Resume and How You Can Watch Them Online

Live Sports Action is Set to Resume as Officials Allow Players to Start Their Training Sessions!

After a long wait, officials give green light to resume major sports events that were postponed to fight against Coronavirus lockdown including Football, Rugby, Golf, F1. and Cricket.

As the situation is now getting better and under control, sports officials gave permission to players and clubs that they can start training with the strict SOPs.

Here is the list of upcoming major sports events that are going to be resume in June:

Football

Bundesliga

Almost after two months without football, Bundesliga was the first major football league in Europe that has decided to resume on May 16th. Football fans all around are finally coming out of depression as they now can see live football action every week.

English Premier League

English Premier League is also set to return on the 17th of June, 2020 after the government gives resumption orders to officials and allows clubs that they can start their training sessions with proper social distancing guidelines. Football fans in the UK can watch all the EPL matches on Sky Sports, BT Sports, beIN Sports and more.

La Liga

Spanish Football League “La Liga” is returning on June 12th. Players have resumed their training from Monday with strict guidelines. Players need to wear gloves and masks before arriving at the training ground and have to sanitize their hands before and after training sessions. La Liga fans can catch up all the live matches online on beIN Sports.

Serie A

Juventus defender “Leonardo Bonucci” wearing a mask while arriving at the training

Italy has been the worst affected countries in Europe by the spread of deadly virus Covid-19. And because of this Italian Football Federation has postponed all the sporting leagues and competitions including Serie A until further notice. However, in the last league assembly that was held on Wednesday, 16 clubs voted to resume the league from June 13th and four clubs voted for 20th June.

Cricket

Because of the Covid-19 crisis, major cricket leagues including PSL and IPL has been suspended this year.

But now as the situation is getting under control in Europe, ECB (England Cricket Board) has finally decided on the resumption of international cricket.

The English Board announced the test series that will be played against West Indies and Pakistan with strict precautions.

According to official reports, the upcoming test series will be played in Biosecure venues.

Cricket. The first test match between England and West Indies will be played on July 8th at the Ageas Bowl. While the second and third test to be staged at Emirates Old Trafford.

The three test matches series between England vs Pakistan will be started from June 30th.

Other Sports Events & Matches That Are Set to Resume in June

Golf

· 11th June: Charles Schwab Challenge

Rugby League

· 11th June: Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

· 12th June: New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland

· 12th June: Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

· 13th June: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Gold Coast Titans

· 13th June: Newcastle vs Melbourne Storm

· 13th June: Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders

· 14th June: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters

· 14th June: St George-Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Rugby Union

· 13th June: Highlanders vs Chiefs

· 14th June: Blues vs Hurricanes

Formula 1

· 14th June: Live E-Sports Formula 1 Virtual GP: Canada

Sports officials all over the world are hoping that return of major sports events will give people positive prospects towards better days. And the best thing that fans can watch all the mentioned sports events on different streaming services including Sky Sports, beIN Sports, Kayo, BBC Sports, Amazon Prime, and more while staying at home.