Premier Boxing Champions on ESPN: Carabello vs. Stevenson Picks

Junior Lightweight Bout: Felix Caraballo (13-1-2) vs. Shakur Stevenson (13-0)

Luke Irwin: Top Rank is re-rolling out their fighters with warm-up fights, even their champions. Stevenson, the WBO featherweight champ, is getting back in the ring for the first time since October a weight-class above his championship weight before, ostensibly, defending his featherweight crown later in the year. Fighters have been out of gyms, and the ring rust is going to show. These are gonna be sloppy fights. Stevenson via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Jared Anderson (3-0) vs. Johnnie Langston (8-2)

Luke: The 20-year-old Anderson is poised for big things, and this is a damned good showcase for him. Anderson via R4 KO.

Featherweight Bout: Robeisy Ramirez (2-1) vs. Yeuri Andujar (5-3)

Luke: The two-time gold medalist started his pro career with a rocky start, dropping his debut, but he seems to have righted the ship made a proper start to his pro career. Ramirez via R4 KO.

2020 Picks Record: 67-34