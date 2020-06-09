The HOVG Podcast: Janet Marie Smith

By The Hall of Very Good | June 9, 2020 12:27 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Janet Marie Smith.

The renowned ballpark architect talks to the boys about being rejected by and then designing Camden Yards for the Baltimore Orioles, her current gig with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the difference between building a stadium from the ground up and renovating one that’s been standing for almost a century and what baseball fans can expect when they return to Chavez Ravine.

SHOW NOTES:

Here is a happy juxtaposition of notes. The thank you, no thank you letter from the Orioles followed by the announcement of my post. #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/MKrnavXqbp — Janet Marie Smith (@SmithJanetmarie) May 25, 2020

Love that retro look of your ballpark? Thank Janet Marie Smith

Janet Marie Smith’s ballpark designs have changed the landscape of the game

Janet Marie Smith’s passion, personality and artistic eye helped redefine sports architecture

Dodger Stadium Upgrades for 2020

