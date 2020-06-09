TSG 1899 Hoffenheim fires head coach Alfred Schreuder

According to the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim has decided to fire head coach Alfred Schreuder of Barneveld, Netherlands. The decision comes at somewhat of a surprise time because TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is in contention for a spot in the 2020-21 Europa League.

Currently, in seventh place in the Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim has a record of 12 wins, 11 losses and seven draws for 43 points. They are currently only two points back of Vfl Wolfsburg for sixth place in the Bundesliga. The fifth and sixth teams from Germany’s soccer league advance to the Europa League for the following season.

At this time there will be five assistant coaches who will share head coaching duties for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for the remainder of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season. They are Matthias Kaltenbach of Freiburg, Germany, Michael Rechner of Mosbach, Germany, Timo Gross of Stuttgart, Germany, Marcel Rapp of Pforzheim, Germany, and Kai Herdling of Heidelberg, Germany.

The group of five will be in charge for four Hoffenheim games. They are on June 12 against RB Leipzig, on June 17 against Augsburg, on June 20 against Union Berlin and on June 27 against Borussia Dortmund.

The games against RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will be the most challenging for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim as they are third and second in the Bundesliga respectively. RB Leipzig is at 16 wins, three losses, and 11 draws for 59 points, while Borussia Dortmund has a record of 19 wins, five losses, and six draws for 63 points. In an interesting statistic, RB Leipzig has in fact lost the fewest games in the Bundesliga this season as they even have one fewer loss than Bayern Munich, who has four losses.

This was only the first season that Schreuder had coached in the Bundesliga. He previously coached two seasons with Twente in the Dutch Professional League from 2013 to 2015. As a player, Schreuder had 15 career goals as a professional soccer player with RKC Waalwijk and NAC Breda from 1993 to 2003.