UFC: Eye vs Calvillo Prelim Breakout Star: Julia Avila

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

The UFC train just keeps rolling. After back-to-back stacked cards at the Apex, the UFC returns with one people are griping a bit more about. However, as always, we have the reasons why you shouldn’t be so grumpy about it.

Julia Avila

Nickname – Raging Panda

Affiliation – Oklahoma Martial Arts Academy

From – Oklahoma City

Height – 5’7″

Weight – 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 7-1 (1-0 UFC)

What makes her impressive

In a division where you may not see a lot of hard KO finishes, Avila brings them. She’s landed some absolute monster right hands and even a front kick to finish. In total, she has 5 (T)KO finishes in a 10 fight career – if you include her amateur bouts. It’s also important to note that her finishes come from lots of different places. She’s got big KO power on her feet, but also with her feet. She can land elbows in the clinch, but also ground and pound. No matter where her diverse striking is coming from, she can finish it there.

Why she has been overlooked

After looking good in her July 2019 debut against Pannie Kianzad, Avila was booked to fight Karol Rosa four times. That’s right – four times. Each of those was cancelled for one reason or another. Only now is she getting the opportunity to make her second impression. With the time in between the bouts, there is no wonder why fans may have lost some of the hype they had for her.

What makes this a good match-up

In her first UFC stint, Gina Mazany had a bit of trouble with larger or stronger opponents. When facing Macy Chiasson, she just seemed to have no answer for the physicality of the larger woman. Not only is Avila taller than Mazany, but she also has a strength advantage and the skills to use it. As a result Mazany will have to work to overcome this fact, all while dealing with a very short training camp.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 196-85-1 (2 NC) (8 DNF)

