Watch: Cam Newton appears in peak shape in intense workout video

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton may remain unsigned, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not in playing shape.

The team that drafted the former MVP elected to move on from the quarterback who they selected with the first overall pick of the 2011 draft, as they’re in the midst of a full rebuild, from top to bottom. Newton just didn’t fit their equation anymore, given that he’s had two shoulder surgeries in the past, as well as a foot injury that caused him to miss the entire 2019 season.

As such, the Panthers released Newton, and he still has yet to be signed, with the quarterback market having thinned. In the meantime, though, he’s keeping fit, and appears to be moving well.

Looks like he’s ready to go in and compete for a starting job somewhere.