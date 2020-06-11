BREAKING: New Executive Director Of 'Monday Night Raw' Announced

Since last Summer, Paul Heyman was in charge of the creative writing decisions for Monday Night Raw. Bruce Prichard stepped in as the head executive for Friday Night SmackDown when Eric Bischoff left.

However, an announcement came from WWE today that Paul Heyman is leaving his role as the executive director for Raw and Bruce Prichard will be in charge of the show as well as SmackDown.

Photo: WWE

WWE.com issued the following statement on their website to announce this decision:

“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”

There is currently no word on why this decision was made.

Paul Heyman has been the on screen advocate for Brock Lesnar but the executive director of Monday Night Raw behind the scenes. With the company announcing that Heyman will be focused on his on screen role, it will be interesting to see what he will do for his role as an in ring performer.