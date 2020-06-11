Fight of the Day: Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Kem Sitsongpeenong

Date: March 13, 2010
Card: It’s Showtime 39
Championship(s):
Venue: PalaSharp
Location: Milan, Italy
Date: March 13, 2010
Card: It’s Showtime 39
Championship(s):
Venue: PalaSharp
Location: Milan, Italy
Junior Lightweight Bout: Jessie Magdaleno (27-1) vs. Yenifel Vicente (36-4-2) Luke Irwin: The (…)
As always, programming is listed in EST Live fights are in BOLD. Premiere programming is in ITALICS. (…)
On Wednesday night, the Phillies selected high school right-handed pitcher Mick Abel with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
“The resumption of professional sports behind closed doors is allowed under our regulations, including horse racing, and we are (…)
Sports betting is legal in Canada. Online gambling in Canada is also popular, as this comprehensive guide shows. You can find many (…)
All Times Eastern Australian Rules Football Round 2 Collingwood Magpies vs. Richmond Tigers — FS1, 5:30 (…)
The Lakers made one of the biggest blockbuster moves the NBA has seen over the past decade when they traded the majority of their role (…)
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral (…)
We’re getting closer to a return for the NHL. Earlier this week, Phase 2 of the NHL’s ‘Return To Play’ plan began, as teams were allowed to (…)
It’s been an absolute rollercoaster of a career for Robert Griffin III, but he continues to believe that there are still some peaks left (…)