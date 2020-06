Friday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Week 2

Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

TSG 1899 Hoffeneheim vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

2017 College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Florida vs. LSU (06/27/2017) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Miami (FL) (02/26/2020) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

1987 ACC Championship

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State (03/08/1987) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2012 SEC Championship

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt (03/11/2012) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgetown (02/09/2002) — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State (02/16/2010) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Indiana at Notre Dame (12/02/1996) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke (02/01/2001) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan (02/24/2013) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Washington at UCLA (02/07/2013) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation: Renewable: 1981’s Men’s Basketball — BYUtv, noon

Women’s

Michigan at Iowa (12/31/2017) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football

2019 Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (12/31/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Alabama at Texas A&M (10/12/2019) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech (11/01/2003) — ACC Network, midnight

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Binghamton at Syracuse (02/15/2020) — ACC Network, noon & 10 p.m.

Women’s

Louisville at North Carolina (03/05/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Kentucky at Florida (11/17/2019) — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

College Wrestling

Wisconsin at Iowa (12/01/2019) — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 6

Day 4: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

ELEAGUE Super Punch — TBS, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour

Colonial Invitational, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

2nd Round — PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

2003 Colonial Invitational

Final Round (05/25/2003) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2004 Colonial Invitational

Final Round (05/23/2004) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Granada vs. Getafe CD — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Levante UD — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

LaLiga: Best Goals of the Season — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga: Best of the Season — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World Armwrestling League

Supermatch Showdown Series Championship Night — FS1, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Namajunas vs. Andrade — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2019 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

2010 World Series

Game 2: Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants (10/28/2010) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Game 5: San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers (11/01/2010) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Special: A Hall for Heroes — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

2008 NBA Finals

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (06/12/2008) — NBA TV, 8 a.m. & 11 p.m.

1990 NBA Finals

Game 4: Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers (06/12/199) — NBA TV, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m.

1984 NBA Finals

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (06/06/1984) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

2000 NBA Finals

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers (06/14/2000) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

1987 NBA Finals

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (06/09/1987) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Audio Toon: The TV Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Throwback: Montana in the House of Pain — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2009 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (06/12/2009) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2016 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: San Jose Sharks at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/12/2016) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

2014 Stanley Cup Final

Game 2: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (06/07/2014) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Game 5: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings (06/13/2014) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

2014 Los Angeles Kings Championship Film — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

2019 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (06/12/2019) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Euro 2016

Final: France vs. Portugal (07/10/2016) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2012

Final: Italy vs. Spain (07/01/2012) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro: Especial de Santos Laguna — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Foosballers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Free Solo — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60: Sammy Sosa — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.