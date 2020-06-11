Look: Nikola Jokic shows off new physique, quarantine weight loss

There were some issues with Nuggets big man’s Nikola Jokic’s conditioning in games, due to the extra pounds he was carrying, but apparently, he’s used the time away from the court to rectify it.

Jokic was last listed at a ridiculous 284 pounds, in terms of his playing weight. And while he’s a seven-footer, he probably could’ve benefited from losing at least 30 pounds.

Apparently, he did exactly that, and then some.

Jokic was recently seen speaking to a female trainer on the court, and he not only looks in shape — but actually skinny!

Jokic looks like he's been putting in work 💪 (via @Breza89)pic.twitter.com/2dIYUKXNi0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2020

The Nuggets have to be feeling good about that.