Magic Johnson to be featured in his own documentary series, similar to 'The Last Dance'

The sports world was glued to their TV sets during “The Last Dance,” and now another one of the NBA greats will be getting similar treatment.

Michael Jordan is known by many to be the GOAT, so it made sense that “The Last Dance” was the first of its kind, and the majority of the 10-part documentary series was focused on him.

But the new variant will be featuring a player who knows MJ all too well — Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Apparently, XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films will be producing a documentary series centered around Johnson, according to a report from Variety.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” Bryn Mooser, XTR CEO, said in a statement. “As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”

We’re all for it. The more sports content, the better. And Johnson really did have a storied career, so there should be a lot of compelling storylines in it.