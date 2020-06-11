Matt Ryan officially welcomes Tom Brady to NFC South

The NFC South now features three-likely–to-be-Hall-of-Famers in it, and one of them showed some love for the newest addition the club this week.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan knows Tom Brady all too well, as the 28-3 comeback loss in Super Bowl LI will probably be ingrained in his head until the day he retires, if not longer. The Falcons may never get back to the big game, and Brady’s flawless fourth quarter and overtime performance may have cost them the opportunity to win a championship ring.

Still, Ryan has remained classy, and he officially welcomed Brady to the NFC South in this video shown below.

“It’s going to be a tough division, no question about it,” Ryan began. “Tom is a great player. Anytime you add a guy who has won that many championships and won that many games, you know he’s going to be tough to beat.”

Even at 43 years of age, which is how old Brady will be once the regular season begins, Ryan clearly knows TB12 will be tough to beat.