Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday June 12

2:00pm: Kevin Johnson vs. Mariusz Wach/Ewa Piatkowska vs. Karina Kopinska ($4.77 Eventtv.global)

4:00pm: UFC Live: Fight Night: Calvillo vs. Eye (ESPN)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 143 (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

Saturday June 13

1:00pm: Bas Rutten Live Q&A Session (FREE Fite.tv)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

6:20pm: 2020 JitzKing Middleweights (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: Saturday Fight Live: Margarito vs. Mosley (DAZN)

8:30pm: Rage in the Cage 73 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Calvillo vs. Eye (ESPN+)

11:30pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday June 14

Top-10 Viewing Options: Live MMA, boxing, and grappling this weekend…c’mon kickboxing/muay thai, patiently waiting…

1. UFC Fight Night: Calvillo vs. Eye: Christ almighty, a Jessica Eye main event. But there are enough fun fighters on the card like Ryan Benoit, Kevin Aguilar, Andre Fili, etc… to make it watchable.

2. Fight To Win 143: Oh, dear sweet F2W, how I’ve missed you say. Thank you for returning to daddy.

3. 2020 JitzKing Middleweights: A one-night 16-man middleweight tournament? I’m in.

4. Saturday Fight Live: Margarito vs. Mosley: Love this series. Two fighters discuss their fight live on Saturday night with a watch-through.

5. Best of Combate Americas: The lone MMA representative on AXS comes in with another “Best Of” edition.

6. Bas Rutten Live Q&A Session: Another round with the affable weirdo that is “El Guapo”.

7. UFC Live: Fight Night: Calvillo vs. Eye: Another bonus of UFC being the only game in town? The migration of UFC Live from the deuce to regular ESPN.

8. Kevin Johnson vs. Mariusz Wach/Ewa Piatkowska vs. Karina Kopinska: My God, it’s live boxing! On a weekend! Oh God…it’s Kevin Johnson vs. Mariusz Wach…oof. Careful what you wish for.

9. UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show: Dear God, I hope this doesn’t end with Jessica Eye earning another title shot.

10. Still waiting on that tenth item…

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who is sixteen whole dollars closer to getting out of gambling debt this year attempts to crush the back nine of 2020!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Ana Carolina Vieira vs Nathiely de Jesus

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Mariusz Wach over Kevin Johnson

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Calvillo vs. Eye

Upset of the Week: Charles Jourdain over Andre Fili

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Jessica Eye