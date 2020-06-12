Can Monchengladbach end Bayern Munich's 10 game winning streak?

Heading into this weekend’s Bundesliga action, the focus at this time will be on the game between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich on Saturday. Normally, Bayern Munich would be considered the heavy favorite as they have won 10 games in a row. However, Bayern Munich will be without two of their superstars as their star striker Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland, and their assist-machine Thomas Mueller of Weilheim in Oberbayern, Germany are both facing a one-game suspension for having five yellow cards each during the 2019-20 Bundesliga season. Both Mueller and Lewandowski each committed their fifth foul in Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday.

With a win over Borussia Monchengladbach, and a Borussia Dortmund loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf, Bayern Munich will have clinched their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. With a record of 22 wins, four losses, and four draws for 70 points, they currently have a seven-point lead on Borussia Dortmund.

However, Monchengladbach is a formidable team themselves. They are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga with a record of 17 wins, eight losses and five draws for 56 points. It should be noted that Borussia Monchengladbach was the last team to beat Bayern Munich as they came away with a 2-1 win on December 7. Borussia Monchengladbach is led by French forward Marcus Thuram, who leads the team with 14 goals.

There is another intriguing Bundesliga match on Friday as RB Leipzig takes on TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. RB Leipzig is third in the Bundesliga with a record of 16 wins, three losses, and 11 draws. While TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is seventh in the Bundesliga with a record of 12 wins, 11 losses, and seven draws. RB Leipzig is trying to remain among the top four teams in the Bundesliga and guarantee themselves a spot in the 2020-21 Champions League. They currently have a three-point lead on Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, who are tied for fourth place in the Bundesliga with 56 points. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim meanwhile is battling for a spot in the 2020-21 Europa League.

RB Leipzig is led by Timo Werner of Stuttgart, Germany, who is second in the Bundesliga with 25 goals. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is led by forward Andrej Kramaric of Zagreb, Crotaia, who has seven goals.