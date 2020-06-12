How Golf Can Benefit The Health And Wellbeing Of Seniors

Even though there is an ongoing argument as to whether or not golf should be considered a sport, there’s no denying that the sophisticated game hosts a range of benefits. Not only is golf widely considered a gentlemen’s game, but it is also incredibly beneficial for all age groups, from active youngsters to senior citizens. If you are wondering how you could benefit from golf as a beginner senior citizen, you should consider the following.

Physical Exercise

Senior citizens forever hear how crucial physical exercise is and while some partake in physiotherapy sessions to enhance the range of motion and boost the quality of life, opting for a casual sport such as golf is a fun alternative. Rather than compare mundane methods of getting routine physical exercise, seniors can enjoy light-hearted or competitive golf games. Any golfer that wears a Fitbit will know just how many steps go into a game of golf, even if you ride in a cart. Walking is a hugely beneficial exercise, and while running is not entirely suitable for fragile knees and joints, walking is perfectly appropriate for all ages.

Before getting started on your exciting golfing journey, it is a great idea to evaluate the best drivers for seniors to ensure you are equipped with suitable gear to get the most out of your golfing experience. The health benefits of physical exercise, such as walking can lower blood pressure, improve circulation, boost heart health, and burn calories.

Mentally Stimulating

Golf is a game that requires in-depth strategy and sharp focus, which is excellent mental stimulation. There is so much more to this game than merely hitting a ball across the course. Each shot should be carefully planned, just as you would plan moves in a game of chess. Mental stimulation is exceptionally beneficial for maintaining and enhancing mental functions such as memory. What’s more, the experience is also able to help reduce depression and stress as the game is usually enjoyed outdoors in a rather freeing environment void of stress and complications.

In addition to this, more often than not, golfers play in groups, which means you will not just be experiencing mental stimulation from planning strategy. However, you will also benefit from the social interactions. As humans are social creatures, spending time with others will improve mood and mental functions as well.

Endorphin Benefits

Putting activated pre-motor cortex as you calculate force and direction to put correctly. Once you make the put perfectly, your brain is rewarded with the release of endorphins, instantly boosting mood and sense of wellbeing. Even though there’s no denying golf can be quite frustrating at times, learning and developing skills will prove extremely beneficial. Whether you decide to play casually with family members, or competitively, the many golfers consider a game an act of self-care as the experience in its entirety is beneficial to both health and wellbeing regardless of age.

If your mobility is quite limited, you can opt for a golf cart or consider options that shorten the course. Executive and par three courses are experiencing a resurge in popularity as the course is significantly short.