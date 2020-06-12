Look: Caveman lookalike Aaron Rodgers shows off enormous quarantine beard

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently has not shaved in quite some time, and he’s giving Ben Roethlisberger a run for his money.

Big Ben made it clear that he wasn’t going to cut his hair or trim his beard until he took the football field again, after having suffered an elbow injury in Week 1 of the 2019 season, which caused him to undergo surgery. But he did give in recently, cleaning up the beard, and also getting a haircut.

As for Rodgers, well, it appears he’s keeping the quarantine beard going strong. Check out this video he recently put out, showing off the new look.

When will AR12 grab the clippers? It might be nearing time to do so, although we don’t know how girlfriend Danica Patrick feels about it.