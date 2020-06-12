The Livest Dog at UFC Eye vs Calvillo: Charles Rosa

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Charles Rosa

Opponent: Kevin Aguilar

Odds: +174 (bet $100 to win $174)

It’s worth noting going into this fight that Kevin Aguilar has some pretty solid takedown defense. However, I’m less impressed by what happens when he gets taken down. Against Dan Ige, Aguilar looked uninspired trying to get off of his back and took some damage.

Rosa is not the type of guy who lets you spend long periods of time with him on the mat (unless you’re Bryce Mitchell and a freak on the mats). He hunts for subs quickly and particularly makes people pay in scrambles.

Combining Rosa’s finishing ability with that aforementioned punishment that Aguilar takes on the mat, and this is a reasonable looking plus-money play.







20-20 Record: 5-8

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-17

Return on Investment: -1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

