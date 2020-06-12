MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: June 12/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: June 12/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: June 12/20

June 12, 2020

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Flyweights 

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 350.5
2 2 10 Maycee Barber 94.5
3 3 Cynthia Calvillo 73
4 4 4 Joanne Calderwood 65.5
5 5 12 Montana De La Rosa 65
6 6 7 Lauren Murphy 63
7 7 2 Jessica Eye 61
8 8 3 Katlyn Chookagian 58
9 9 6 Roxanne Modafferi 53
10 NR Paige VanZant 51
11 NR Amanda Ribas 47
12 10 Gillian Robertson 40.5
13 11 Mayra Bueno Silva 36
14 12 14 Ji Yeon Kim 31
15 13 9 Andrea Lee 30.5
16 14 5 Jennifer Maia 28.5
17 15 Wu Yanan 27
18 16 Ashlee Evans-Smith 24.5
18 21 16 Cortney Casey 24.5
18 16 Sabina Mazo 24.5
21 18 JJ Aldrich 20
21 18 Maryna Moroz 20
23 23 Shana Dobson 17.5
24 24 8 Viviane Araujo 17
25 22 13 Antonina Shevchenko 16
25 20 Mara Romero Borella 16
27 25 15 Molly McCann 13.5
28 26 Alexa Grasso 12
29 27 Justine Kish 11.5
30 28 Priscila Cachoeira 10
31 29 Lucie Pudilova 8.5
32 NR Hannah Cifers 7.5
33 30 11 Alexis Davis 6.5
34 31 Ariane Lipski 5
34 31 Luana Carolina 5
34 31 Miranda Granger 5
37 34 Nadia Kassem 4
38 35 Diana Belbita 0
38 35 Taila Santos 0

 

