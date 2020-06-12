Weekend Viewing Picks: 06/13 -- 14/2020

All Times Eastern

Saturday, June 13

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Week 2

Port Adelaide Power vs. Adelaide Crows — FS1, 5:30 a.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS1, 11 p.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KIA Tigers at SK Wyverns — ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

Bowling

PBA Tour, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, FL

Summer Clash — Fox, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. SC Freiburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m./TUDN, 9:25 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — TUDN, noon/FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemana — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Top Goals — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Best of May — FS1, noon

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2019 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (06/26/2019) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas (06/17/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Louisville vs. Vanderbilt (06/16/2019) — ESPNU, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

Illinois at Michigan (02/24/2013) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Washington at UCLA (02/07/2013) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Not Pictured — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Football

2001 Peach Bowl

Auburn vs. North Carolina (12/31/2001) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech (11/28/1998) — ACC Network, 7 a.m. & 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (11/21/2015) — ACC Network, noon

Florida State at Miami (FL) (Wide Left, 10/18/2002) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Florida (11/02/2019) — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

The Bowden Dynasty — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2013 NCAA Championships (04/19-21/2013) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cornhole

2020 ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier

Wilmington, 76ers Fieldhouse, Wilmington, DE

Doubles Championship — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Singles Championship — ESPN, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City (04/06/2015) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Manchester United (09/11/2010) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (02/26/2012) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Premier League Preview-Matchweek 30 — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Off Script: Graeme Le Saux — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Season So Far-Manchester United — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Season So Far-Manchester City — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Season So Far-Liverpool — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

eSports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

World’s Fastest Gamer: Have You Got What it Takes? — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

World’s Fastest Gamer: Finding Fast and Keeping Cool — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

World’s Fastest Gamer: Heartbeats to Hot Laps — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

World’s Fastest Gamer: Team Ways to Speedways — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

World’s Fastest Gamer: The Pressure Mounts — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

World’s Fastest Gamer: The Seat — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Colonial Invitational, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

3rd Round — PGA Tour Live

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2015 Meijer LPGA Classic

Final Round (07/26/2015) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 6 p.m.

Horse of a Lifetime: American Pharoah’s Run to History — NBC, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Leganes vs. Real Vallladolid — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central – Especial: FC Barcelona: Leo Messi, héroe de La Masía — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central – Especial: FC Barcelona: LaLiga que llevó a Wembley — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Miscellaneous

American Log Lift Record Attempt — ESPN, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs, Calvillo, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

MLB

1952 World Series

Game 6: New York Yankees at Brooklyn Dodgers (10/06/1952) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

1971 World Series

Game 6: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles (10/16/1971) — MLB Network, 2 p.m. & 11 p.m.

2011 World Series

Game 6: Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/27/2011) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants (06/13/2012) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Hooters 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Baptist Health 200, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

2019 NBA Finals

Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors (06/10/2019) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

2006 NBA Finals

Game 3: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/13/2006) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Game 6: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks (06/20/2006) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2000 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers (04/23/2000) — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2019 NBA Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2011 NBA Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Carmelo Anthony — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (10/13/2019) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (12/09/2018) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

New York Football Giants at New England Patriots (10/10/2019) — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots (11/24/2019) — NFL Network, midnight

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Film Session: Stephon Gilmore — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

1979 Stanley Cup Semifinals

Game 7: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens (05/10/1979) — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

2015 Eastern Conference Final

Game 3: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning (05/20/2015) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (05/28/2018) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

2018 Washington Capitals Championship Film — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (10/05/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (11/21/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (01/18/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens (11/21/2019) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (02/23/2019) — NHL Network, midnight

Olympics

Journey to Tokyo 2020 — NBC, 3 p.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

E:60: Sammy Sosa — ESPNews, noon

E:60: Ryan Leaf — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

More Than an Athlete — ABC, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Be Water — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

E:60: Forever Broncos — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: DeAndre Hopkins ESPN Cover Story — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Novak Djokoic Adria Tour/Tipsport Charity Cup — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour/Ultimate Tennis Showdown — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Week 2

St. Kilda Saints vs. Western Bulldogs — FS1, 4 a.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg — FS1, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 11:50 a.m./TUDN, 11:55 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

2019 College World Series

Game 8: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State (06/19/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Kentucky at LSU (01/29/1986) — SEC Network, 2 p.m. & midnight

LSU at Alabama (01/14/1992) — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Women’s

2012 SEC Championship

LSU vs. Tennessee (03/04/2012) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

2019 ACC Championship

Virginia vs. Clemson (12/07/2019) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.

1982 Iron Bowl

Alabama vs. Auburn (11/27/1982) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

1984 Sugar Bowl

Auburn vs. Michigan (01/02/1984) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Florida State at Auburn (10/20/1990) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Florida at Auburn (11/04/1989) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia (11/01/1980) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia (11/12/1983) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi (11/03/2001) — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

2019 ACC Championship

North Carolina vs. Virginia (11/10/2019) — ACC Network, 7 a.m. & 7 p.m.

College Track and Field

2019 ACC Cross Country Championship (11/07/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Louisville at Pittsburgh (11/27/2019) — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Liverpool vs. Manchester City (11/10/2019) — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United (01/19/2020) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

The Managers Special: Jürgen Klopp — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review 2019-20 — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Preview-Matchweek 30 — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

eSports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Formula 1

Virtual Canadian Pro Exhibition — ESPN, noon

Virtual Canadian Grand Prix — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Colonial Invitational, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

Final Round — PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 Meijer LPGA Classic

Final Round (06/16/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

2019 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship

Gold Medal Game: Untied States vs. Finland (04/14/2019) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 7:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Eibar — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central – Especial: FC Barcelona: El sueño que cambió el fútbol — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central – Especial: FC Barcelona: El Bernabéu a Ronaldinho — TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

1952 World Series

Game 6: New York Yankees at Brooklyn Dodgers (10/06/1952) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Game 7: New York Yankees at Brooklyn Dodgers (10/07/1952) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

1971 World Series

Game 7: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles (10/17/1971) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

1987 World Series

Game 7: St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins(10/25/1987) — MLB Network, 5 p.m. & 11 p.m.

2011 World Series

Game 7: Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/28/2011) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Race — FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series

Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Presents: Neil Bonnett — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

NBA TV Film Room: 1987 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7 — NBA TV, noon

NBA TV Film Room: 1988 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 1988 NBA Finals — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2019 NBA Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2011 NBA Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Game 6: The Movie-Bulls/Jazz, 1998 NBA Finals — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints (09/17/2017) — NFL Network, 1 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (09/24/2017) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (12/17/2017) — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2019 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (06/12/2019) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

2019 St. Louis Blues Championship Film — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 1994 New York Rangers Anniversary — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Road to Victory: The New York Rangers Story — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPN2, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

E:60: Vinsanity — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

E;60 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited), 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60: Sammy Sosa — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour/Tipsport Charity Cup — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour/Ultimate Tennis Showdown — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.