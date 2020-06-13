UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Results

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo
June 13, 2020
UFC Apex
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

4,052 – worst fight card since July 2018

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (9:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights (five rounds):
Jessica Eye   (15-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo  (8-1-1, #3 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Karl Roberson   (9-2, #25 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori   (14-4-1, #17 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Charles Rosa   (12-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Kevin Aguilar   (17-3, #45 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Andre Fili   (20-7, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain   (10-2, #38 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Jordan Espinosa   (14-7, 1 NC, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Mark De La Rosa  (11-4, #40 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Mariya Agapova   (8-1) vs Hannah Cifers   (10-5, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

 

Prelims (7:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Merab Dvalishvili   (10-4, #30 ranked bantamweight) vs Gustavo Lopez  (11-4)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Julia Avila   (7-1, #24 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

*** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1

ina**azany   (6-3, #27 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Zarrukh Adashev   (3-1) vs Tyson Nam   (16-11-1, #19 ranked flyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO HEAD KICK ROUND 1(0:32)

Welterweights:
Christian Aguilar   (13-6) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (0:59) vs. Anthony Ivy(8-2)

 

 

