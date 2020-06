Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

2015 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/24/2015) — ACC Network, noon

2008 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Tallahassee Super Regional Final

Florida State vs. Wichita State (06/08/2008) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2018 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Arkansas vs. Oregon State (06/28/2018) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

1987 ACC Championship

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State (03/08/1987) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis (01/17/2020) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

LSU at Auburn (02/08/2020) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Women’s

2020 Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Michigan (03/07/2020) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

Ohio State at Michigan (01/21/2016) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Football

2017 College Football Playoffs

National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/09/2017) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

1981 Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Notre Dame (01/01/1981) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Missouri at Tennessee (11/22/2014) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Auburn at Alabama (11/292014) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Auburn at LSU (01/17/2020) — SEC Network, 7:30 a.m.

College Lacrosse

2016 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship

North Carolina vs. Maryland (05/302016) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Softball

2014 Women’s College World Series

Game 2: Alabama vs. Florida (06/03/2014) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 1990: Hale Irwin at Medinah — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 1974: Hale Irwin at Winged Foot — Golf Channel, noon

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2006: Geoff Oglivy at Winged Foot — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Celebrating the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Off the Hozzle — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2000 U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Levante UD vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Granada — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero (03/07/2020) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB

1986 World Series

Game 2: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets (10/19/1986) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

2015 National League Wild Card Game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates (10/07/2015) — MLB Network, noon

1997 American League Division Series

Game 4: Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles (10/05/1997) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2016 World Series

Game 1: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians (10/25/2016) — MLB Network, 4 p.m. & 11 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Tampa Bay Devil Rays (08/07/1997) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Eck: A Story of Saving — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2017 NBA Finals

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/12/2017) — NBA TV, 8 a.m. & 11 p.m.

1976 NBA Finals

Game 5: Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics (06/04/1976) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

1999 NBA Finals

Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (06/25/1999) — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

2005 NBA Finals

Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons (06/19/2005) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2016 NBA Finals

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/13/2016) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2004 NBA Finals

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons (06/15/2004) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2012 NBA Finals

Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat (06/21/2012) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

2014 NFC Divisional Playoff

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers (01/11/2014) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

2016 NFC Divisional Playoff

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (01/15/2017) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (10/08/2017) — NFL Network, midnight

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2008 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/04/2008) — NHL Network, 8 a.m. &. 8 p.m.

2009 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/12/2009) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2010 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers (06/09/2010) — NHL Network, noon

2011 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (06/15/2011) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2015 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/15/2015) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (02/11/2020) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (04/09/1993) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (11/22/1986) — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Avalanche 360 With Jared Bednar: Sweden Special — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Avalanche 360 With Jared Bednar — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Avalanche 360 With Jared Bednar — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Avalanche 360 With Jared Bednar — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

2018 FIFA World Cup

Round of 16: Belgium vs. Japan (07/02/2018) — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Group F: Germany vs. Mexico (06/17/2018) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Big Ten Elite: 2002 Ohio State Football — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Tipsport Charity Cup/Eastern European Championships — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.