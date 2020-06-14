UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov

June 20, 2020

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,165 – very solid card

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Curtis Blaydes (13-2, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov (31-17, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Josh Emmett (15-2, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Burgos (13-1, #12 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Raquel Pennington (10-8, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Marion Reneau (9-5-1, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight

Welterweights:

Belal Muhammad (16-3, #28 ranked welterweight) vs Lyman Good (21-5, 1 NC, #33 ranked welterweight)

Catchweight (160 lbs):

Jim Miller (31-14, 1 NC, #25 ranked lightweight) vs Roosevelt Roberts (10-1, #57 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Clay Guida (35-19, #31 ranked lightweight) vs Bobby Green (24-10-1, #68 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tecia Torres (10-5, #16 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Brianna Van Buren (9-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-4, #70 ranked middleweight) vs Oskar Piechota (11-3-1, #37 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Cortney Casey (9-7, #18 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Gillian Robertson (7-4, #12 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Matt Frevola (8-1-1, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Frank Camacho (22-8, #47 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Roxanne Modafferi (24-16, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lauren Murphy (12-4, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Max Rohskopf (5-0) vs Austin Hubbard (11-4, #67 ranked lightweight)

