BREAKING: Major WWE Superstar Suffered Injury At ‘Backlash'

It has been previously reported by The Wrestling Observer that Edge had suffered a torn tricep from his match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash last night.

This story was now confirmed by the company after they had made a statement concerning Edge’s condition on WWE.com:

“WWE Digital has confirmed that Edge suffered a torn triceps as a result of injuries sustained during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Edge has undergone successful surgery and is currently rehabbing at home.” “The Rated-R Superstar faced Randy Orton in a grueling test of in-ring skills at WWE Backlash. Both competitors were pushed to the brink, but The Viper prevailed over his former friend in the highly intense match.”

According to SEScoops.com, the injury occurred while there were retakes of the match. There is no word on what was the moment in the match that caused the injury but there were times where there were visible bruising on his arm.

Edge could be out of action for a while due to this injury. Some claim that he could miss this year’s SummerSlam and he can also be out for the entire rest of the year. It will all depend on how long he’ll be able to make a full recovery.